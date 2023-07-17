All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Mysterious unidentified object found on beach, police to stand guard until its removed

Authorities have announced that a mysterious object has appeared on a beach and that local police will be standing guard until it's removed.

Mysterious unidentified object found on beach, police to stand guard until its removed
Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

A foreign object has washed up on a beach attracting the attention of scientists and local authorities as its origin remains unknown.

Mysterious unidentified object found on beach, police to stand guard until its removed 152
Open Gallery 3

The Australian Space Agency, along with Western Australian police, have confirmed that a mysterious object has washed ashore beach at Green Head, 155 miles north of Perth. According to reports the object is believed to be part of a foregin space launch vehicle, but that has yet to be confirmed. Notably, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and Chemistry Center of Western Australian said in a statement that the object was safe and there is no risk to the local community.

The Australian Space Agency took to Twitter and in a series of tweets confirmed its in contact with international partners to gather information about the possible rocket debris. Additionally, the officials have said that Western Australia Police Force will be standing guard of the object until its removed and that members of the local community are requested to stay away from the area. Reports from ABC state that the object is semi-cylindiracl, made of light carbon fiber material, has a diameter of 8 by 8 feet and a height of nearly 10 feet.

Mysterious unidentified object found on beach, police to stand guard until its removed 6325
Open Gallery 3

"WA Police will maintain security of the object until it is removed and members of the public are requested to stay away from the location," the statement said.

"In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, officers from the Western Australia Police Force are currently guarding the object," the statement read.

"This measure has been taken to ensure the preservation of potential evidence and facilitate further expert examination."

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99$64.99$69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$65.00
$65.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2023 at 12:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.