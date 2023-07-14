Ubisoft unveils immersive haptic bodysuit that transports gamers inside Assassin's Creed Mirage

A new collaboration between OWO Haptic Gaming System and Ubisoft has spawned a full-body suit that enables players to feel in-game experiences.

In what seems like its straight out of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage fans will have the option of picking up a special edition of the coming game that will include an OWO Haptic Gaming Suit. Gamers that pick up this edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage will be able to feel several in-game experiences such as impacts, parkour, attacks, and more.

The "sensations" page located on the OWO Game website states the body suit has more than 30 different possible sensations. Notably, gamers will be able to feel the impact of axes, daggers, gunshots, gunshot exit wounds, light sword attacks, insect bites, recoil, collision, stress, and the wind while the in-game character is freefalling.

How much is this Assassin's Creed Mirage haptic body suit edition? The original OWO suit is priced at $499 Euros, and within the Mirage bundle, gamers will get an Assassin's Creed Mirage OWO Edition skin, the OWO device, a charging cable, a storage bag, and x20 replacement gel pads. These pads allow electrical signals to be sent to different regions of the suit, enabling the immersive sensations.

"By leveraging OWO's ground-breaking technologies and expertise, we are able to immerse players in the world, sounds and sensations of Assassin's Creed Mirage in an innovative and enhanced way. We can't wait for our players to discover and enjoy the coming-of-age story of Basim with the power of OWO", Fabian Salomon, Lead Producer at Ubisoft Bordeaux.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is expected to launch on October 12, 2023.