Ubisoft unveils immersive haptic bodysuit that transports gamers inside Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft has announced a Ready Player One-inspired haptic suit for Assassin's Creed Mirage, enabling players to feel 'exclusive sensations'.

A new collaboration between OWO Haptic Gaming System and Ubisoft has spawned a full-body suit that enables players to feel in-game experiences.

In what seems like its straight out of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage fans will have the option of picking up a special edition of the coming game that will include an OWO Haptic Gaming Suit. Gamers that pick up this edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage will be able to feel several in-game experiences such as impacts, parkour, attacks, and more.

The "sensations" page located on the OWO Game website states the body suit has more than 30 different possible sensations. Notably, gamers will be able to feel the impact of axes, daggers, gunshots, gunshot exit wounds, light sword attacks, insect bites, recoil, collision, stress, and the wind while the in-game character is freefalling.

How much is this Assassin's Creed Mirage haptic body suit edition? The original OWO suit is priced at $499 Euros, and within the Mirage bundle, gamers will get an Assassin's Creed Mirage OWO Edition skin, the OWO device, a charging cable, a storage bag, and x20 replacement gel pads. These pads allow electrical signals to be sent to different regions of the suit, enabling the immersive sensations.

"By leveraging OWO's ground-breaking technologies and expertise, we are able to immerse players in the world, sounds and sensations of Assassin's Creed Mirage in an innovative and enhanced way. We can't wait for our players to discover and enjoy the coming-of-age story of Basim with the power of OWO", Fabian Salomon, Lead Producer at Ubisoft Bordeaux.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is expected to launch on October 12, 2023.

NEWS SOURCES:dualshockers.com, mynewsdesk.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

