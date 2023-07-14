ASRock's new Z790 Taichi Lite and B650E Taichi Lite motherboards are here

ASRock is bringing the price down on some of its most premium motherboards with the launch of the new Z790 Taichi Lite and B650E Taichi Lite.

We first looked at the new ASRock's new Z790 Taichi Lite and B650E Taichi Lite motherboards back at Computex 2023 during our tour of the company's impressive booth and product line-up. The 'Lite' branding is all about releasing a range of premium Taichi boards with affordability in mind without sacrificing features and build quality.

4

The new Z790 Taichi Lite for Intel CPUs and B650E Taichi Lite for AMD CPUs, image credit: ASRock.

And now, the Z790 Taichi Lite for Intel CPUs and B650E Taichi Lite for AMD CPUs are here, featuring a robust 24-phase VRM and support for PCIe 5.0 graphics cards and M.2 SSDs. Both feature IO support the latest USB 4 spec, too, with the only big thing bringing the cost down is the lack of RGB lighting - though you do get RGB headers for devices like CPU fans and other cooling.

Thunderbolt, Killer 2.5 GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and plenty of USB expansion make up the design of ASRock's new Z790 Taichi Lite and B650E Taichi Lite motherboards, and you can check out the full specs below.

With pricing yet to be made official, the Z790 Taichi Lite is expected to be around USD 379, or around USD 100 cheaper than the non-Lite model. The B650E Taichi Lite is expected to retail for around USD 299.

Z790 Taichi Lite

Supports 13th Gen & 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

24+1+2 Phase Power Design, SPS for VCore+GT

4 x DDR5 DIMMs, supports up to 7200+(OC)

2 PCIe 5.0 x16, 1 PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 M.2 Key-E for Wi-Fi

Graphics Output Options: 2 USB4 Type-C, 1 HDMI

5.1 CH HD Audio with Content Protection (Realtek ALC4082 Audio Codec), ESS SABRE9218 DAC, WIMA Audio Caps, Nahimic Audio

1 Blazing M.2 (PCIe Gen5x4), 4 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4x4), 8 SATA3

1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (Front), 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (Rear), 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (6 Rear, 4 Front), 6 USB 2.0 (2 Rear, 4 Front)

Killer 2.5G LAN, Intel® 1G LAN

Killer 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3

650E Taichi Lite

