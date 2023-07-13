All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elden Ring gets a nifty mod to improve the graphics on PC, adding dynamic shadows

A new Force Dynamic Shadows mod looks a pretty cool addition for jazzing up the graphics in Elden Ring, and it may work in Dark Souls 3, too.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Elden Ring just got a clever new mod on PC which forces the casting of dynamic shadows as an upgrade to the visuals.

This is Elden Ring with the Force Dynamic Shadows mod - compare it to the grab at the top of this article which shows the same scene, but without the mod (Image Credit: Chainfailure/Vswarte)
Open Gallery 2

As you can see from the two grabs above, which show the same in-game scene, but with the mod enabled (directly above) and without, the differences are pretty clear. Although if you're struggling to see them, check out the shadow cast by the player's legs - that's the most obvious change.

The mod, created by Chainfailure and uploaded by Vswarte, can be grabbed from Nexus Mods, but there are some caveats you should be aware of.

Firstly, you should only use the force dynamic shadows feature offline, and secondly, you need to be running Elden Ring version 1.09.1. Assuming you fulfill those requirements, you're good to go, and installation is a snap.

DSO Gaming, which spotted the mod, further notes that, in theory, this can work with Dark Souls 3, by dropping the file into the game installation in the same manner. We'd take that with a pretty hefty heap of seasoning, though, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the mod was buggy in Dark Souls 3. (Given that this is an initial release, it may also be glitchy in Elden Ring, for that matter).

Elden Ring recently hit a big sales milestone, having shifted over 20.5 million units (and that was back in March 2023, so it has doubtless sold more since then). As we made clear in our review, Elden Ring is the best game FromSoftware has ever created, with tweaks and modding on the PC making it even better on an ongoing basis.

