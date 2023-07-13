All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple has another go at releasing its failed iOS 16.5.1 Rapid Security Response update

Apple has released an updated Rapid Security Response for iOS 16.5.1 after its previous attempt introduced a bug that prevented websites from loading.

Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

Apple has now had another try and releasing its Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.5.1 and macOS Ventura 13.4.1. The update was previously released in an attempt to fix a security flaw that Apple said may have been actively exploited in the wild.

However, that update also had the unfortunate effect of preventing some websites from loading properly on some devices including iPhones and Macs. Apple later pulled that Rapid Security Response and advised users that they could also remove it from their devices if they wanted to. Now, an updated version of the Rapid Security Response has been released, hopefully with this website loading issue also patched out.

Apple has another go at releasing its failed iOS 16.5.1 Rapid Security Response update 02
Open Gallery 2

Rapid Security Responses are normally there to allow Apple to push out new security updates without the need for users to download entire iOS updates. It also means that the updates can be issued automatically to all devices and without the need for users to do anything or restart their devices. However, this is the first time that such an update has caused an issue that required further interaction because it introduced a bug.

Apple is of course hard at work on getting its next big version of iOS ready for the public. The iOS 17 software update is now in public and developer beta and is likely to be made available to the world this fall. If the usual release cadence is followed the iOS 17 release will arrive in September alongside the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups. New software for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV is also set to arrive around the same time.

NEWS SOURCES:9to5mac.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

