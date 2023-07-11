All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Foxconn exits $19 billion micro chip manufacturing deal in India

Foxconn has pulled out of a $19 billion project that was expected to put India on the map when it comes to manufacturing microchips.

Foxconn exits $19 billion micro chip manufacturing deal in India
Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

Reports indicate that Foxconn has exited a multi-billion project that was expected to ramp up microchip manufacturing in India.

CNN reports that Foxconn has pulled out of a $19.4 billion project that plans on constructing one of India's first microchip manufacturing plants, which is part of the country's widespread effort to make India one of the world's leading country's chip manufacturing.

A spokesperson for Foxconn, one of the world's leading electronics manufacturers, spoke to CNN and said that the decision to terminate the partnership between Foxconn and Vedanta, an Indian metals and energy conglomerate, was a "mutual agreement" and enables "explore more diverse development opportunities." Notably, the project is now being completely controlled by Vedanta, and according to Foxconn, the construction of fabrication plans in a "new geography is a challenge".

Foxconn exits $19 billion micro chip manufacturing deal in India 2541
Open Gallery 2

Despite these challenges, Foxconn says the company remains committed to investing in India.

"There was recognition from both sides that the project was not moving fast enough, there were challenging gaps we were not able to smoothly overcome, as well as external issues unrelated to the project," it said.

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the country's minister of state for electronics and IT, who took to Twitter in response to Foxconn pulling out of the project, the recent series of events "changes nothing about" India's overall goal of becoming a chip manufacturing powerhouse and that both companies are still able to pursue independent strategies within India.

If you are interested in learning more about microchips in India, check out the link here.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$64.99
$64.99 $68.94 $69.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/11/2023 at 4:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.