AMD Adrenalin driver release resolves high idle power issue for Radeon RX 7000 GPUs

It's been on the 'Known Issues' list since the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX launched in December of last year, and it has finally been fixed.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.7.1 is here for Radeon graphics card owners. Although it doesn't feature anything brand-new in terms of game optimizations for upcoming releases, it does manage to resolve one big issue that has been around since the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX launched in December 2022.

And that is, it resolves the high-idle power issue that became an ongoing issue when pairing either one of these GPUs with a 4K FreeSync display or multimonitor display configuration. Another big fix comes to VR performance, with the release notes for the new Radeon drivers noting that "suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering" when playing VR games on the Radeon RX 7000 series has also been resolved.

It's great to see these fixes from AMD, as it showcases that even though some issues can linger for months, the Radeon team is paying close attention to the 'Known Issues.' Hopefully, we'll see the 'Factory Reset' installation issue resolved soon, too - as that one has been listed for a while after reports of the feature causing havoc with Windows.

Here's a look at the full release notes, covering all fixed issues, ongoing known issues, and more. You can download it here.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.7.1 Release Notes

Highlights

Support for additional Vulkan extensions.

Fixed Issues

Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Improvements to high idle power when using select 4K@144Hz FreeSync enabled displays or multimonitor display configurations (such as 4K@144HZ or 4K@120Hz + 1440p@60Hz display) using on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing WWE 2K23™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Intermittent corruption may be observed after switching windows while playing Nioh 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Known Issues

Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Intermittent corruption may be observed around some player models while playing Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Stuttering may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Anti-Lag in the per-game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Display signal may be lost after switching windows on certain Adaptive-Sync enable displays on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Higher than expected GPU Memory Utilization when using certain Record and Stream settings such as Instant Replay.

Important Notes

Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.