All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Researchers use AI to translate 5,000 year-old tablets containing mysterious languages

Archaeologists are taking the power of artificial intelligence and aiming it at ancient tablets that contain mysterious texts that date back 5,000 years.

Researchers use AI to translate 5,000 year-old tablets containing mysterious languages
Published
1 minute & 6 seconds read time

The emergence of artificial intelligence and the power it has demonstrated has many people fearing what the future looks like employment-wise. While many of those concerns are valid, not every aspect of artificial intelligence is a future ruiner.

Researchers use AI to translate 5,000 year-old tablets containing mysterious languages 636
Open Gallery 3

One example of how AI can assist humans in our quest for more knowledge about the past, present, and future has been demonstrated by a team of archaeologists and computer scientists that have specifically designed an AI to translate ancient or dead languages from our past human ancestors.

The team highlighted their achievement in a new study published in the PNAS Nexus, where they explained that this AI has been designed to translate tablets with Akkadian texts using cuneiform script. Some of these tablets date back as far as 2,500 BCE, making them approximately 5,000 years old.

Researchers use AI to translate 5,000 year-old tablets containing mysterious languages 26
Open Gallery 3

Notably, Akkadian was a language that was spoken largely across Mesopotamia, a region that is now modern Iraq. According to the team behind the study, thousands of these clay tablets have been collected, and most are yet to be translated. The archaeologists write that their new AI program is able to translate the Akkadian cuneiform script to Latin at an accuracy rate of 97%.

Once the tablets have been translated into Latin, they are then translated into English, as that conversion is much easier to achieve than going from Akkadian directly to English. It should be noted that while the artificial intelligence performed exceedingly well at translating tablets that ancient scholars wrote, it struggled with literary texts.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$68.94
$68.94 $69.99 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/26/2023 at 6:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com, academic.oup.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.