Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater

A European Space Agency-controlled space probe has snapped a collection of images of Mercury while it completed its third fly-by of the planet.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

A space probe has made its way past Mercury for the third time has captured several incredible shots of the innermost planet.

A mission that's a combined effort between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Japan dubbed the BepiColombo mission, which involves six flybys of Mercury each proving to unique opportunity to capture photographs of the planet's scarred surface.

The latest fly by occurred on June 19 with the space probe coming 146 miles above the planet's surface, snapping a series of photographs that show the rocks geological features such as large craters and even a newly named crater.

Geological Curiosities

Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater 2365Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater 3625
VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

The above images show a collection of craters, and according to the ESA, the impact crater named Manley is a 135-miles wide that was named by the International Astronomical Union's Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature after Jamaican artist Edna Manley (1900-1987).

Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater 5874Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater 5896
Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater 65236Space probe snaps phenomenal pictures of Mercury showing tectonic curiosities and a new crater 651615

"Mercury's heavily cratered surface records a 4.6 billion year history of asteroid and comet bombardment, which together with unique tectonic and volcanic curiosities will help scientists unlock the secrets of the planet's place in Solar System evolution," says ESA research fellow and planetary scientist Jack Wright, also a member of the BepiColombo MCAM imaging team.

"The snapshots seen during this flyby, MCAM's best yet, set the stage for an exciting mission ahead for BepiColombo. With the full complement of science instruments we will explore all aspects of mysterious Mercury from its core to surface processes, magnetic field and exosphere, to better understand the origin and evolution of a planet close to its parent star."

NEWS SOURCES:esa.int, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

