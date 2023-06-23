Want to buy an AMD RX 6800 or 6900 GPU on the cheap? Time might be running out

We've seen some pretty enticing offers already, particularly with RX 6800 models, but these kind of bargains may not be around for that much longer.

If you were hoping to buy one of AMD's higher-end Navi 21 GPUs, like the RX 6800, one of the graphics cards that stands out due to seeing some considerable price-cutting action of late, the sands of time could already be running against you.

At least if Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) is correct, having spoken to graphics card manufacturers recently and drawn a very interesting conclusion regarding the aforementioned RDNA 2 GPUs.

In a new video - where MLID discusses the confusion over what the next RDNA 3 GPU might be, and how AMD seems indecisive on that - the leaker touches on the subject of Navi 21 stock.

One source at an AIB said that the card maker's Navi 21 stock is almost 100% sold through, and MLID has spoken to other such board manufacturers, too. MLID reckons that at least half of AIBs have said they are almost done with Navi 21, meaning they've sold all of their products through with no more to ship.

In other words, once the current stock on shelves - plus whatever is in retailer storerooms or warehouses out there - is gone, that's your lot. There will be no more of these higher-end RDNA 2 products left to be had (and hence no bargains on them, either).

Of course, this clearing out of old product lines always happens as their replacements appear on the horizon, and if MLID is right, AMD will introduce new RDNA 3 products in the mid-to-higher-end range in September - which is not all that far away now.

Under pressure

The pressure is on AMD, mind you, to decide precisely which models will be launched and what they'll be called, because there's a whole lot of controversy on the GPU grapevine in that respect - we've written in-depth about all the current theorizing right here.

Anyhow, if you want a last-gen bargain from AMD, now might be the time to pounce, or at least soon, anyway (we may see a final bout of discounting in the near future, indeed, that's probably quite likely).

If you can't wait, though, one recent deal that caught our eye (thanks to Tom's Hardware) is the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom, which is $416 at Newegg in the US (if you use the provided offer code) at the time of writing. That's actually $50 cheaper than when Tom's flagged this deal earlier in the week - and it was quite the steal back then, let alone now. A tempter indeed, but a limited offer, so this is one you may want to pull the trigger on quickly if you feel the urge.