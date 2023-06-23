All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
TRENDING: Video goes viral showing how the OceanGate submersible imploded

Want to buy an AMD RX 6800 or 6900 GPU on the cheap? Time might be running out

We've seen some pretty enticing offers already, particularly with RX 6800 models, but these kind of bargains may not be around for that much longer.

Want to buy an AMD RX 6800 or 6900 GPU on the cheap? Time might be running out
Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

If you were hoping to buy one of AMD's higher-end Navi 21 GPUs, like the RX 6800, one of the graphics cards that stands out due to seeing some considerable price-cutting action of late, the sands of time could already be running against you.

At least if Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) is correct, having spoken to graphics card manufacturers recently and drawn a very interesting conclusion regarding the aforementioned RDNA 2 GPUs.

In a new video - where MLID discusses the confusion over what the next RDNA 3 GPU might be, and how AMD seems indecisive on that - the leaker touches on the subject of Navi 21 stock.

One source at an AIB said that the card maker's Navi 21 stock is almost 100% sold through, and MLID has spoken to other such board manufacturers, too. MLID reckons that at least half of AIBs have said they are almost done with Navi 21, meaning they've sold all of their products through with no more to ship.

In other words, once the current stock on shelves - plus whatever is in retailer storerooms or warehouses out there - is gone, that's your lot. There will be no more of these higher-end RDNA 2 products left to be had (and hence no bargains on them, either).

Of course, this clearing out of old product lines always happens as their replacements appear on the horizon, and if MLID is right, AMD will introduce new RDNA 3 products in the mid-to-higher-end range in September - which is not all that far away now.

Under pressure

The pressure is on AMD, mind you, to decide precisely which models will be launched and what they'll be called, because there's a whole lot of controversy on the GPU grapevine in that respect - we've written in-depth about all the current theorizing right here.

Anyhow, if you want a last-gen bargain from AMD, now might be the time to pounce, or at least soon, anyway (we may see a final bout of discounting in the near future, indeed, that's probably quite likely).

If you can't wait, though, one recent deal that caught our eye (thanks to Tom's Hardware) is the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom, which is $416 at Newegg in the US (if you use the provided offer code) at the time of writing. That's actually $50 cheaper than when Tom's flagged this deal earlier in the week - and it was quite the steal back then, let alone now. A tempter indeed, but a limited offer, so this is one you may want to pull the trigger on quickly if you feel the urge.

Buy at Amazon

XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CORE Gaming Graphics Card with 16GB GDDR6

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$519.99
$519.99 $529.99 $539.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$519.99
$519.99 $519.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2023 at 1:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, amd.com, tomshardware.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.