Corsair's DARKSTAR WIRELESS is the company's new high-performance gaming mouse

Corsair's new high-performance gaming mouse is here, the DARKSTAR WIRELESS - and it features an impressive looking side button configuration.

Corsair's DARKSTAR WIRELESS is the company's new high-performance gaming mouse
Corsair's latest gaming mouse is all about performance, with the new DARKSTAR WIRELESS featuring a tried and true ergonomic shape and the addition of a side button configuration that stands out.

Corsair DARKSTAR WIRELESS, image credit: Corsair.
With 15 programmable buttons, this one is aimed at MMO and MOBA players looking for deep customization and plenty of options for additional buttons on their go-to gaming mouse. The six buttons on the side of the mouse are arranged in a circular pattern that we haven't seen before, and based on images, look large enough to make knowing what to press and when a breeze.

Performance-wise, the DARKSTAR WIRELESS uses Cirsair's 2,000Hz hyper-polling sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology for high-end responsiveness with the addition of Bluetooth for versatility in the devices it can connect to. Closing out the top-line features is the impressive 80-hour battery life and play-and-charge functionality over USB.

Sensor-wise, you've got the in-house CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor, with the buttons also featuring "instantaneous optical switches" for true rapid-fire presses. Regarding the shape and the look, the new DARKSTAR WIRELESS is reminiscent of Logitech's iconic G502, with RGB flourishes found on the Corsair logo and underneath the main buttons.

Corsair DARKSTAR WIRELESS, image credit: Corsair.
Customization is all handled via Corsair's iCUE platform, which recently got an overhaul, and there you'll have access to RGB lighting effects, DPI adjustments, macros, surface calibration, and more - with the ability to save your settings on one of the five onboard profiles.

In the US, the Corsair DARKSTAR WIRELESS is available now for USD 169.99 via Corsair's official store, with the new gaming mouse set to launch in Australia in late July for AUD 249.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

