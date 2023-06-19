All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

The Nothing Phone (2) is getting a naked cable and we want one

The Nothing Phone (2) will be announced on July 11 and now the company's founder has shared a photo of what appears to be the USB-C cable it'll ship with.

The Nothing Phone (2) is getting a naked cable and we want one
Published
1 minute & 5 seconds read time

The Nothing Phone (2) will be officially unveiled during an event on July 11 but you don't have to wait that long to see what the cable that it'll ship with looks like. And as far as cables go, this one's gotten our attention more than most.

If you're at all familiar with Nothing you'll know that it's a company that likes to make see-through products. It's done it with accessories in the past, like its wireless earbuds, and its phones have a see-through aesthetic as well. Now, so does its cable.

The cable appears to be your standard USB-C to USB-C affair, except you can see through the part that is normally covered in plastic. There's a rather lovely NOTHING text and a collection of what appears to be six holes. It isn't clear what they actually are, although some on the internet have suggested that they might be LEDs of some sort. We're not sure that we'd subscribe to that ourselves, but we wouldn't put anything past Carl Pei and the folks at Nothing.

As for the phone itself, that's already expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with a 4,700mAh battery and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display based on previous leaks. But with that big official unveiling taking place on July 11, we don't have to wait all that much longer to find out for sure. This is also the first Nothing phone to officially go on sale in the United States, so expectations are high for a company that doesn't seem short on ideas.

Buy at Amazon

Nothing Ear 2

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$149.00
- - -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$212.00
$212.00 - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/19/2023 at 11:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.