The Nothing Phone (2) is getting a naked cable and we want one

The Nothing Phone (2) will be officially unveiled during an event on July 11 but you don't have to wait that long to see what the cable that it'll ship with looks like. And as far as cables go, this one's gotten our attention more than most.

If you're at all familiar with Nothing you'll know that it's a company that likes to make see-through products. It's done it with accessories in the past, like its wireless earbuds, and its phones have a see-through aesthetic as well. Now, so does its cable.

The cable appears to be your standard USB-C to USB-C affair, except you can see through the part that is normally covered in plastic. There's a rather lovely NOTHING text and a collection of what appears to be six holes. It isn't clear what they actually are, although some on the internet have suggested that they might be LEDs of some sort. We're not sure that we'd subscribe to that ourselves, but we wouldn't put anything past Carl Pei and the folks at Nothing.

As for the phone itself, that's already expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with a 4,700mAh battery and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display based on previous leaks. But with that big official unveiling taking place on July 11, we don't have to wait all that much longer to find out for sure. This is also the first Nothing phone to officially go on sale in the United States, so expectations are high for a company that doesn't seem short on ideas.