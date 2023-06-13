Scientists discover four world's that are unlike anything else in our solar system

A group of astronomers has confirmed the existence of four warm exoplanets that are estimated to be between the Earth and Neptune in size.

The team used NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) telescopes to identify the four planets, which the ESA explains on its website, are "unlike any planet in our Solar System and provide a 'missing link' between Earth-like and Neptune-like planets that is not yet understood." The ESA refers to these planets are "Mini-Neptunes," which astronomers are yet to know much about. However, what is known about Mini-Neptune's is they are smaller, cooler, and more difficult to find than hot Jupiter-like exoplanets.

For example, hot Jupiter-like planets have surface temperatures of more than 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit, and orbit their host stars within days, sometimes within a matter of hours. Mini-Neptune planets have a much cooler surface temperature of approximately 572 degrees Fahrenheit and orbit their host stars within a matter of days. Despite what is known about their orbiting patterns compared to other exoplanets, there is very little known about the composition of Mini-Neptune's.

