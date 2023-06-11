All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB could be hitting retail shelves by the end of June

New insider info is pointing to NVIDIA changing its plans for the GeForce RTX 4060, with a launch now expected sometime later this month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB could be hitting retail shelves by the end of June
Published
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

When NVIDIA lifted the lid on the new GeForce RTX 40 Series of GPUs - and so far, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is already available starting from USD 399 - we got word that the baseline mainstream GeForce RTX 4060 was set to launch sometime in July 2023.

GeForce RTX 4060 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.
Open Gallery 3

GeForce RTX 4060 performance, image credit: NVIDIA.

NVIDIA is changing its plans, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB now set to launch in late June 2023, as per insider leaks. The information comes via MEGAsizeGPU, a well-known and established leaker in the GeForce space, who said to expect the GeForce RTX 4060 in June.

The good news is that the GeForce RTX 4060 is set to launch with a price-point of USD 299, cheaper than the GeForce RTX 3060's launch price of USD 329. As far as performance is concerned, NVIDIA has already provided information noting that it will deliver a raw 20% or so bump over the GeForce RTX 3060 with the added benefit of being considerably more power efficient thanks to the new Ada Lovelace architecture as well as making full use of cutting-edge techs like DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 2060, you're looking at a 60% increase in raw performance, which is good news for those that upgrade every second generation.

GeForce RTX 4060 specs, image credit: NVIDIA.
Open Gallery 3

GeForce RTX 4060 specs, image credit: NVIDIA.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will use the AD107-400-A1 GPU, similar in configuration to GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. It features 3072 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus interface. That said, with 24 MB of L2 Cache, the memory bandwidth is being rated by NVIDIA as "effectively" 453 GB/s - higher than the RTX 3060.

It's also worth noting that the GeForce RTX 3060 launched amid the last (and possibly final) crypto-mining boom, so its availability was scarce, and models were sold for much more than the USD 329 asking price.

As we've seen so far with the GeForce RTX 40 Series generation, we fully expect models to be available at or close to the USD 299 asking price - making it a proper mainstream release from NVIDIA. It will also go toe-to-toe with AMD's recent Radeon RX 7600, which launched at USD 269, though there won't be a Founders Edition model for the GeForce RTX 4060.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99 $599.99 $599.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$599.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2023 at 11:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.