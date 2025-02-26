All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models leak: release date, total power, and VRAM

NVIDIA is reportedly planning to release two RTX 5060 Ti models, one with 8GB of VRAM and another with 16GB of VRAM, both variants to be 180W.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is reportedly planning to release two RTX 5060 Ti models, featuring 8GB and 16GB of VRAM, both with a power consumption of 180W.

NVIDIA is reportedly planning to announce two RTX 5060 Ti models that will arrive with different memory specifications.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti models leak: release date, total power, and VRAM 165651561
2

According to a report from WCCFTech, NVIDIA is slated to release an RTX 5060Ti that will be using the "PG152" board along with the GB206 GPU core. The outlet states NVIDIA will be releasing two variants, SKU 10 and SKU 15, and the main difference between the two cards is the VRAM they will be carrying. The publication writes the RTX 5060Ti will come in 8GB and 16GB VRAM, with both variants sticking to the 128-bit memory bus interface that is present on the current generation RTX 4060 Ti.

Keeping to the memory, both of the upcoming cards will use a GDDR7 memory interface, enabling up to 28 Gbps frequencies. More specifically, the GDDR76 memory will allow for a net total of 448 GB/s of bandwidth, which equates to 55% higher than the RTX 4060Ti and 65% higher than the RTX 4060. Moving to power, the publication states both of the new cards will have a rated TBP of 180W, which means they will have 20W more power than the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 15W higher than the 16 GB RTX 4060 Ti.

As for the connectors powering these cards, the outlet writes NVIDIA will be opting for 8-pin and 12V-2x6 variations.

When will they be released? It's reported both of these cards will be the next graphics cards announced by NVIDIA, and the unveiling will take place in the second half of March for the 16GB model, and the 8GB model will be launched in the first half of April. The publication didn't report on pricing for either of the cards but stated NVIDIA was meant to launch the cards earlier but couldn't due to supply issues

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

