All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Vivo is the latest to pull out of Germany, joining Oppo and OnePlus

Vivo has taken the decision to remove its phones from sale in Germany over a patent dispute with Nokia, following steps taken by OnePlus and Oppo.

Vivo is the latest to pull out of Germany, joining Oppo and OnePlus
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

If you live in Germany and were planning on picking up a new phone, you're going to have one fewer company to look into. That's after Vivo followed the lead of OnePlus and Oppo by pulling out of the country, halting sales of its phones in the process.

The move follows a ruling over a patent battle with Nokia that saw Vivo and the other two companies lose. As a result, Vivo says that it's no longer selling its phones in Germany. However, those who already have a phone will continue to receive customer support when required while future software updates have also been secured, the company says.

Vivo is the latest to pull out of Germany, joining Oppo and OnePlus 02
Open Gallery 2

Interestingly, WinFuture notes that Vivo could license the WLAN patents required to continue selling its phones in the country but appears to have chosen not to. The retailer does note that Germans who really do want to get their hands-on a Vivo phone can still do so via other European countries, although that is perhaps an extra layer to the purchase process that most people are unlikely to want to go through.

It isn't yet clear why Vivo decided that stopping selling its phones in Germany was a better solution than just licensing the patents needed to continue, but it's possible that Nokia simply wanted too much money. That would seem unlikely, however, because Nokia now won't receive anything for those patents and would surely have been incentivized to price them accordingly.

Regardless of Vivo's reasons, its phones are now available in one fewer country than they were earlier in the week.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$496.20
$497.00$499.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2023 at 10:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:winfuture.de, vivo.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.