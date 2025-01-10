All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD says Ryzen 7 9800X3D shortages are because of Intel's new 'horrible product' aka Arrow Lake

AMD's new gaming CPU champion -- the Ryzen 7 9800X3D -- has shortages, and it's because Intel made a 'horrible product' says execs at CES 2025.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD executives at CES 2025 revealed that Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series CPUs are underperforming, leading to increased demand for AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The unprecedented demand has caused shortages, but AMD is ramping up production to meet it, acknowledging the significant role of X3D in their portfolio.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs are a "horrible product" and that is causing shortages of AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D... says a leaker -- no, actually, this is from AMD executives themselves at CES 2025.

During a small roundtable discussion with AMD executives at CES 2025, Tom's Hardware asked some questions regarding shortages of its Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, and when we can expect that supply to improve. AMD said that it is experiencing unprecedented demand for the 9800X3D, and that it's Intel's new "horrible product" that is helping push that demand through the roof.

AMD executive Frank Azor said: "We knew we built a great part. We didn't know the competitor [Intel] had built a horrible one. So the demand has been a little higher than we forecasted".

AMD executive David McAfee added: "We have been ramping our manufacturing capacity, or the monthly, quarterly output of X3D parts, period, and that's 7000 [series] as well as 9000X3D. It's crazy how much we have increased over what we were planning. I would say the demand we've seen for the 9800X3D and the 7800X3D has been unprecedented. So the demand has been higher than ever".

He continued: "Building a traditional semiconductor, it's basically 12 to 13 weeks from when you start a wafer to when you get a product out the other end of the machine. The [3D V-Cache] stacking process adds time to that, and so it's longer than a quarter horizon [three months] to really ramp output of those products. And so we're working very, very hard to catch up with demand. I think as we go through the first half of this year, you'll see us continue to increase the output of X3D. There's no secret, X3D has become a far more important part of our CPU portfolio than I think any of us would have predicted a year ago. And I think that trend will continue in the future, and we are ramping capacity to ensure we catch up with that demand for as long as customers want those X3D parts".

NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

