Chinese astronauts achieve world's first by growing human blood cells in space

Astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station, China's space station, have said they've successfully grown human stem cells in space.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Chinese astronauts have announced they've successfully grown stem cells in space, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

Chinese astronauts achieve world's first by growing human blood cells in space 5161
Open Gallery 2

The publication has reported that Chinese astronauts took pluripotent stem cells, which are cells that can become any human cell, aboard the Tiangong space station, and for many months, researchers aboard the station cultured them inside the Wentian laboratory. According to lead scientists Lei Xiaohua of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the team has achieved "the first goal of our experiment, which is to produce human blood stem cells in space".

The lead scientist told the Hong Kong-based newspaper that while the stem cells were in orbit, they were in "good condition," and the team managed to collect many pictures and data that were "in line with our expectations". These experiments of sending stem cells to space aren't unusual, as the University of San Diego Sanford Stem Cell Institute sent stem cells in November to the International Space Station (ISS) in an effort to learn more about how human cells can grow in microgravity.

"After the completion of the experiment, China is expected to become the first country to create early-stage blood stem cells in space, Lei told China Science Daily on Sunday," wrote the South China Morning Post (SCMP)

In other news, a Pentagon UFO whistleblower has claimed the US government has encountered aliens and covered up programs from Congress and the public. If you are interested in reading more about that story, and more UFO stories, check out the link below.

NEWS SOURCES:scmp.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

