The stylish and impressive AI-enhanced T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB AIO cooler is here

The stylish and subtle T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler made its debut at Computex 2023 and is on track for launch in July 2023.

The new T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler is set to launch sometime in July, and after seeing it in person at Computex 2023 - it's definitely one to keep an eye on if you're into a more subtle and stylish look for your ARGB action.

The new AIO CPU cooler is the first collaboration between TEAMGROUP and ASETEK Designworks. It uses the new 7th generation ASETEK V2 pump with high-efficiency motors and AI-controlled PWM technology, allowing for real-time adjustments of the water block motor and fan speeds based on current CPU temperatures. Specs-wise, the pump operates at speeds of up to 2800rpm with a liquid flow rate of 850 ml/min. And with that, the sound generated by the pump does not exceed 20 dBA, which is impressive.

TEAMGROUP notes that it has been designed with the latest multi-core CPUs from both Intel and AMD in mind, so it fully supports the new LGA 1700 and AMD Socket AM5.

Based on the efficiency of other coolers, it can maintain low temperatures with minimal power consumption, so much so that TEMAGROUP is calling the new T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB cooler environmentally friendly. The packaging is also made from recyclable materials.

Good thing it's also a looker, with some brilliant if slightly muted ARGB lighting thanks to the tinted window approach on the pump and fans.

And it can sync with all of the big players in the lighting game, from ASUS Aura Sync to ASRock Polychrome Sync, BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and MSI Mystic Light Sync.

No word yet on the cost, so stay tuned on that front - the T-FORCE SIREN GA360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler will be available sometime in July 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:teamgroupinc.com

