MONTECH LightFlow ARGB AIO cooler blends strong cooling with infinity mirror design

TL;DR: MONTECH's new LightFlow ARGB AIO liquid cooler offers customizable lighting, minimalist design, and efficient cooling with a 3100 RPM pump and high-density radiator. Available in 240mm and 360mm sizes, it supports Intel and AMD sockets, features quiet ARGB fans, and includes a 6-year warranty for reliable performance.

MONTECH is a hardware company best known for creating sought-after PC cases and cooling solutions. This week, the company is formally unveiling its latest AIO liquid cooler. The new LightFlow ARGB AIO liquid cooler from MONTECH is available in either Black or White, with two radiator size options: 240mm and 360mm.

And with this latest AIO liquid cooler for CPUs from MONTECH featuring both LightFlow and ARGB in its naming, you can be sure that customizable aesthetics and lighting are right up there with thermal performance. MONTECH says that the new LightFlow ARGB AIO liquid cooler offers "minimalist aesthetics," but this likely refers to avoiding the full-brightness rainbow mode we see in the marketing materials.

One of the defining design features of the new cooler is the infinity mirror design on the pump head, sporting the company's logo. As a more affordable cooler that doesn't go the 'slap and LCD screen on the pump' route, the infinity mirror look is definitely impressive. Beyond its appearance, MONTECH adds that the 3100 RPM high-performance pump paired with the 27mm high-density radiator delivers "stable, efficient cooling."

The 120mm ARGB fans are designed for airflow and quiet operation, featuring "intuitive cable routing" that simplifies installation with support for both Intel LGA 1700/1851 and AMD AM4/AM5 sockets. "MONTECH stands by the LightFlow ARGB with a 6-year extended warranty, offering peace of mind and long-term confidence to builders demanding quality cooling and dependable backing," the company writes in the announcement.

The new LightFlow ARGB AIO liquid cooler is available now, priced at $63.90 USD for the 240mm variant and $69.90 for the 360mm variant. Check out the Amazon listings below.