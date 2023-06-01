Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65 impresses at Computex 2023 but could cost $600

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
We saw Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65 at Computex 2023 and it's not only the heaviest mechanical keyboard we've seen, but one of the most impressive too.

If it falls under the PC gaming umbrella, then there are at least a dozen or more examples to see at Computex 2023, including gaming keyboards. If I had to choose one that impressed me regarding build quality, style, and feel, it must be Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.

Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.
Open Gallery 5

Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.

It's not only built like a tank (with the weight to match, seriously, it's probably the heaviest keyboard we've ever picked up) but could even launch with a price point upwards of USD 599 (or somewhere in the region of USD 499). Pricing comes down to its 'spare no expense' construction and full customization. This isn't an off-the-shelf keyboard; it's a DIY kit you'll need to assemble.

DIY mechanical keyboard kits are always more expensive, like buying a car's parts and trying to assemble them. Okay, it's not that drastic. But, the luxury car world has partly inspired Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65, and at Computex 2023, we saw all 11 layers of the impressive keyboard on display. Let's break them down.

All 11 layers of Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.
Open Gallery 5

All 11 layers of Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.

  • The front and rear top
  • Side and spacer
  • FR-4 plate
  • Some plate foam
  • Stems and housings
  • A PE sheet
  • The PCB
  • Bottom foam
  • Carbon fiber case plate
  • Front and rear base
  • Stand and branding plate

It also features full RGB and supports all MX switches.

Ducky keyboards are considered some of the best in terms of customization and feel, and no doubt ProjectD Outlaw 65 is the company's most ambitious and impressive to date. It's also the most robust and has the weight and feel of something that could survive a nuclear blast. Everything you see on the keyboard can be mixed and matched to create a unique and personal look, so Ducky's latest offers unmatched levels of high-end customization.

Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.
Open Gallery 5

Ducky's ProjectD Outlaw 65.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

