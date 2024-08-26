PS5 Pro may cost an estimated $600 or $700

Sony's upcoming mid-gen PlayStation 5 Pro could cost $599 or even $699 depending on how much the new system costs to manufacture, new estimates reveal.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro could cost around $600 or $700 at the higher range, Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb estimates.

PS5 Pro may cost an estimated $600 or $700
How much will Sony's new PS5 Pro be at launch? Given the PS5 Pro's specs, it could be pricey.

The PS5 Pro's GPU will have 60 RDNA 3.0 Compute Units (CUs) and can boost to a whopping 2.35GHz, which indicates a max 36 TFLOPs of compute power (that's a 5.4% increase over the PS5's 2.23GHz max GPU speeds). Sony also developed a proprietary DLSS-like upscaler called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

The mid-gen console could be priced at $599, sitting as the more-costly and more-powerful older sibling and round out the trio of PS5 options at the high end: The $449 PS5 digital, the $499 PS5 base model with disc drive, and the theoretical $599 PS5 Pro.

Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb laid out his predictions for the device--which is noteworthy, considering Grubb typically has close ties with the going-ons at Sony. While Grubb's estimate is just what he thinks, he did say that Sony may launch a State of Play event in September to announce the console:

"Everything points to the fact that studios large and small have been given access to devkits and that we won't have to wait very long for both a reveal and a launch. I'll say I heard, this thing is still coming out this year. And then more recently what I've heard is there is probably going to be a Sony State of Play--not a showcase, a State of Play--at the end of September," Grubb said.

"I'm sticking to $600 for it.

"I was gonna go higher, higher is possible. Yeah, $700 is a lot, but...I mean okay, so the Xbox Series X 2TB that has the disc drive still just got announced to be $600. I think Sony could match that price with the PS5 Pro and make that look very silly on Microsoft's part."

