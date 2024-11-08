Lian Li's new DK07 standing desk arrives: fits gigantic E-ATX system inside, costs $1399

Lian Li launches its new DK07 motorized standing desk, designed for a single powerful system or even a beasty dual E-ATX setup, this desk is READY.

Lian Li has just launched its new DK07 motorized standing desk, that has been designed to handle a single powerful PC or even dual E-ATX setups. Check it out:

The new Lian Li DK07 features more than enough space for systems as well as efficient cable management, with built-in cable clips, a large underbelly cable tray, and not one, but two organizer drawers that will make for the best clutter-free gaming and workspace you can imagine. Lian Li goes as far as featuring convenient features like a wireless charging pad with built-in USB ports, too.

Lian Li has built the new DK07 desk for power users that want a single super-beast system or dual-system configurations to fit inside of the desk, with a modular bracket design at the rear of the DK07 that enhances compatibility and simplifies the installation process when switching behind the systems.

Each of the system trays can handle E-ATX motherboards, huge CPU coolers that are up to 180mm high, and GPUs that are up to 383mm long (also vertically or horizontally mounted, but if you're using vertical installation, Lian Li sell the riser cable separately).

Convenience and Connectivity

"In the top right corner of the desk, an independently powered wireless charging pad is integrated into the design, with a clever pop-up mechanism revealing hidden Type-C and Type-A ports for power delivery. These features ensure your devices stay charged, and your essential connections remain accessible. The DK07 ensures superior cable management with built-in cable clips located at the rear of the desk to route your monitor and peripherals cable cleanly, a large cable tray at the bottom, and two spacious drawers at the front to maintain a clean, clutter-free workspace. Each system includes front I/O panels that feature 2x USB Type-A and 2x USB Type-C (USB Gen2x2 with up to 20 Gbps transfer speeds) ports, alongside audio/mic jacks-ensuring that all devices remain easily connected".

Elegance Meets Functionality

"The DK07 redefines the workspace experience with its motorized height adjustment system, offering a smooth transition from sitting to standing with a range between 676 mm to 1162 mm. The control system, conveniently placed on the top left of the desk, features manual controls and three customizable presets for quick adjustments. Designed with aesthetics and durability in mind, the DK07 boasts a 2 mm thick brushed aluminium exterior with 6 mm tinted tempered glass on the top, offering a sleek, modern view of your system".