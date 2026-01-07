LIAN LI's new DK-B gaming desk has its own built-in PC case and PS5 holder

TL;DR: LIAN LI's upcoming DK-B gaming desk, launching in late Q2 2026 for around $599, features an integrated PC case supporting high-end components, a console shelf, and advanced cable management. Designed for gamers, it offers adjustable height, accessory options, and a clean setup ideal for compact spaces.

As adjustable and motorized desks continue to grow in popularity, offering users the option to switch between sitting and standing modes and fine-tune the height, we're starting to see desks geared toward gamers. At CES 2026, we got the chance to see an early version of LIAN LI's new affordable, adjustable DK-B gaming desk, which offers more than just height adjustment.

Yes, as the headline suggests, the LIAN LI DK-B gaming desk includes a built-in PC case in the back-left corner, hidden from view. The chassis is mounted to the desk, so your PC becomes part of the desk. LIAN LI confirms that it supports modern PC gaming components and cooling options, including today's beefy but powerful GeForce RTX and Radeon RX graphics cards and 360mm AIOs.

With LIAN LI planning to launch the DK-B in late Q2 2026, it's also aiming to keep it affordable at around $599 for a base model. LIAN LI also told us it's still evaluating potential accessories and options for the DK-B, including the ability to mount a different-sized case.

But it doesn't stop there: underneath, on the opposite side, there's also a holder or shelf for a console like the PlayStation 5. With multiple devices installed and housed beneath the desk, cable management and cleverly placed openings keep the desk clean, making it great for smaller rooms. And in a very cool touch, the PC case's front I/O (consisting of power and reset buttons alongside USB and audio ports) is connected to a module that sits on the front of the case for easy access.

LIAN LI is also looking to offer additional accessories for the DK-B, including a desk-mounted holder that can accommodate a Nintendo Switch 2, a controller, and a gaming headset. Plus, there's a dedicated space for LIAN LI's 8.8-inch Universal Screen or a display of a similar size.