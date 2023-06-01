All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

ASRock showcase its first ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2023

ASRock has showcased its very impressive PG34WQ15R3A, which is the company's very first jump into the ultrawide gaming monitor market.

ASRock showcase its first ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2023
Published
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

ASRock has showcased the already-released PG34WQ15R3A at Computex 2023, and I was lucky enough to get a full introduction to the company's first jump into the ultrawide gaming market.

ASRock showcase its first ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2023 09591
Open Gallery 4

During the ASRock press conference, the company explained that it will be rolling out a new selection of gaming monitors, and these refreshed displays will come with a range of upgrades. Notably, the PG34WQ15R3A is a 34-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 3440x1440, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 91% DCI-P3 color space, and HDR 400. Additionally, the PG34WQ15R3A supports AMD FreeSynch technology and is a mini-OLED that has an integrated 7dBi Wi-Fi antenna.

One of the most impressive aspects of the PG34WQ15R3A is the price, coming in at just over $400, with Newegg currently listing the display at $419.99. Furthermore, the PG34WQ15R3A sports a 1ms response time for all those fast-twitch gamers that enjoy the likes of a first-person shooter title or any other game that requires fast reaction times. If you were wondering how much curve this curved display has, ASRock has outfitted the PG34WQ15R3A with a 1500R curvature.

ASRock showcase its first ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2023 09596
Open Gallery 4

Specifications:

  • 34" WQHD (3440x1440) 1500R VA Display
  • 165Hz High Refresh Rate
  • 1ms (MPRT) Response Time
  • 91% DCI-P3 / sRGB 115% Color Space
  • Wide 178-Degree Viewing Angles
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology
  • Flicker Free Technology
  • ASRock Low Blue Light Technology
  • 2 x HDMI™ 2.0,1 x DisplayPort™ 1.4
  • Height, Swivel, Tilt Adjustment
  • PG Mini-OLED
  • POLYCHROME RGB
  • Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna (Compatible with Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7)
ASRock showcase its first ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2023 5973
Open Gallery 4

If you are interested in reading or learning more about ASRock displays or would like to know more about the PG34WQ15R3A, check out the ASRock website here.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/AX Supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$184.99
$184.99$184.99$189.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/1/2023 at 1:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.