ASRock showcase its first ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2023

ASRock has showcased its very impressive PG34WQ15R3A, which is the company's very first jump into the ultrawide gaming monitor market.

ASRock has showcased the already-released PG34WQ15R3A at Computex 2023, and I was lucky enough to get a full introduction to the company's first jump into the ultrawide gaming market.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

During the ASRock press conference, the company explained that it will be rolling out a new selection of gaming monitors, and these refreshed displays will come with a range of upgrades. Notably, the PG34WQ15R3A is a 34-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 3440x1440, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 91% DCI-P3 color space, and HDR 400. Additionally, the PG34WQ15R3A supports AMD FreeSynch technology and is a mini-OLED that has an integrated 7dBi Wi-Fi antenna.

One of the most impressive aspects of the PG34WQ15R3A is the price, coming in at just over $400, with Newegg currently listing the display at $419.99. Furthermore, the PG34WQ15R3A sports a 1ms response time for all those fast-twitch gamers that enjoy the likes of a first-person shooter title or any other game that requires fast reaction times. If you were wondering how much curve this curved display has, ASRock has outfitted the PG34WQ15R3A with a 1500R curvature.

4

Specifications:

34" WQHD (3440x1440) 1500R VA Display

165Hz High Refresh Rate

1ms (MPRT) Response Time

91% DCI-P3 / sRGB 115% Color Space

Wide 178-Degree Viewing Angles

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology

Flicker Free Technology

ASRock Low Blue Light Technology

2 x HDMI™ 2.0,1 x DisplayPort™ 1.4

Height, Swivel, Tilt Adjustment

PG Mini-OLED

POLYCHROME RGB

Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna (Compatible with Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7)

4

If you are interested in reading or learning more about ASRock displays or would like to know more about the PG34WQ15R3A, check out the ASRock website here.