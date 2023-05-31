ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors

ASRock has announced a slew of conventional-sized gaming monitors, introducing brand new 1080p and 1440p variants under the Phantom Gaming brand.

ASRock has announced a selection of new gaming monitors at Computex 2023, introducing a few conventional-sized displays aimed at mid-level gamers.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

ASRock was kind enough to invite me to their press conference to debrief me on the selection of gaming monitors, and in this article, we are going to take a look at the company's 1440p and 1080p variants. Starting off, we have the PG27FF1A, which is a flat 1920 x 1080p 27-inch FHD IPS display equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, ASRock explained that the PG27FF1A has a 1ms response time, a color space of 94% DCI-P3 / sRGB 123%, a maximum brightness of 250 nits, a contrast ratio of 1100:1, and HDR10.

Furthermore, the PG27FF1A is outfitted with speakers, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, AMD FreeSync certification, and VESA mounting support. Moving on to the 1440p variant, ASRock explained to me the PG27QF2A is a 27-inch QHD flat IPS display that is also 165 Hz, has NTSC 90% color space, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and an integrated 7dBi Wi-Fi antenna. Currently, there is no word on the price for either of these displays.

5

"Furthermore, the PG27QF2A IPS gaming monitor, designed with mainstream specifications, offers 2K QHD resolution with 165Hz high refresh rate. It featured a brand-new Phantom Gaming design and inherits the exclusive built-in Wi-Fi antenna, ensuring stable Wi-Fi reception on PCs and resolving latency and lag issues for online gaming," writes ASRock

5

5

If you are interested in reading more about these monitors, check out this link here.