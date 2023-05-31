All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors

ASRock has announced a slew of conventional-sized gaming monitors, introducing brand new 1080p and 1440p variants under the Phantom Gaming brand.

ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors
Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

ASRock has announced a selection of new gaming monitors at Computex 2023, introducing a few conventional-sized displays aimed at mid-level gamers.

ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors 09676
Open Gallery 5

ASRock was kind enough to invite me to their press conference to debrief me on the selection of gaming monitors, and in this article, we are going to take a look at the company's 1440p and 1080p variants. Starting off, we have the PG27FF1A, which is a flat 1920 x 1080p 27-inch FHD IPS display equipped with a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, ASRock explained that the PG27FF1A has a 1ms response time, a color space of 94% DCI-P3 / sRGB 123%, a maximum brightness of 250 nits, a contrast ratio of 1100:1, and HDR10.

Furthermore, the PG27FF1A is outfitted with speakers, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, AMD FreeSync certification, and VESA mounting support. Moving on to the 1440p variant, ASRock explained to me the PG27QF2A is a 27-inch QHD flat IPS display that is also 165 Hz, has NTSC 90% color space, 1x DisplayPort 1.2 port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and an integrated 7dBi Wi-Fi antenna. Currently, there is no word on the price for either of these displays.

ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors 09671
Open Gallery 5

"Furthermore, the PG27QF2A IPS gaming monitor, designed with mainstream specifications, offers 2K QHD resolution with 165Hz high refresh rate. It featured a brand-new Phantom Gaming design and inherits the exclusive built-in Wi-Fi antenna, ensuring stable Wi-Fi reception on PCs and resolving latency and lag issues for online gaming," writes ASRock

ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors 09679
Open Gallery 5
ASRock showcases its newly announced 1440p and 1080p gaming monitors 987555
Open Gallery 5

If you are interested in reading more about these monitors, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/AX Supports 3rd Gen AMD AM4 Ryzen

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$184.99
$189.05$184.99$189.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2023 at 10:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.