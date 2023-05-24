All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Zotac is bringing the world's smallest Mini PC to Computex 2023

Zotac is bringing a range of new Mini PC products to Computex 2023, including a few designed specifically for gamers powered by GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Zotac will be on hand at Computex 2023, showcasing several new products, with one of the highlights being a range of new ZBOX Mini PC products. As per the headline, one of these is set to be tiny - with the ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet being hailed as the world's first solid state active-cooled Mini PC.

ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet cooling, the world's smaller Mini PC, image credit: Zotac.
ZBOX PI430AJ with AirJet cooling, the world's smaller Mini PC, image credit: Zotac.

AirJet is a new revolutionary bit of technology from Frore System, with Zotac noting that in the ZBOX PI430AJ, two AirJet Minis can remove a significant amount of heat thanks to their rapid airflow. Small and silent, users can boost performance with increased thermal limits to make the most out of the internal hardware. And all without increasing the unit's overall size - which, per the imagery, looks like a small external USB drive.

Hardware-wise, it features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and M.2 SSD storage in a pocket-sized PC.

MAGNUS ONE ERP74070C (left), MAGNUS ONE White Edition ( center), MAGNUS EN EN374070C (right), image credit: Zotac.
MAGNUS ONE ERP74070C (left), MAGNUS ONE White Edition ( center), MAGNUS EN EN374070C (right), image credit: Zotac.

Zotac will have other Mini PC products to showcase at Computex, including the new ZBOX E Series 'MAGNUS ONE' powered by ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 desktop graphics and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 processor. This is a console-sized PC you could situate next to a TV, and it also looks great, sporting a stylish form factor available in black or white.

For those wanting something even smaller, the MAGNUS EN series has been upgraded to feature a GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU - so both will offer excellent performance without taking up space. There'll also be a more traditional ZOTAC ZBOX PRO Mini PC for high-end performance and expansion capabilities.

Zotac will showcase the power of these new devices at Computex (Booth No. M1120, 4/F, NANGANG Exhibition Hall) alongside the latest advances in AI with ARM-based embedded solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson and more. So stay tuned.

