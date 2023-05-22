Microsoft makes good on cloud commitments, brings Xbox PC games to Boosteroid

Microsoft hasn't acquired Activision-Blizzard yet, but the company is still delivering on its commitment to bring Xbox PC games to cloud competitors.

Microsoft is starting to deliver on its 10-year licensing deals that it made with cloud gaming competitors, with Xbox PC games arriving on Boosteroid soon.

A bit ago, Microsoft announced it was starting to bring its Xbox PC games over to NVIDIA's GeForce Now service. Today, the company is starting to do the same by offering similar titles on Boosteroid, a competing cloud game streaming platform headquartered in Ukraine. Both subscriptions are getting access to a handful of games starting with Gears 5, one of the most technologically-advanced Xbox titles that leverage the full power of the Xbox Series X system.

Boosteroid subscribers will get access to four Xbox PC titles including Gears 5, Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment starting June 1, offering a mix of premium experiences with stylish indies and an online-driven multiplayer title.

Remember that both Boosteroid and GeForce Now are what's called BYOG (or Bring Your Own Game) services that require consumers to have purchased a copy of a specific game before they can stream it. You're essentially paying Boosteroid and NVIDIA to use their servers to stream the games that you own to a myriad of devices.

Microsoft's 10-year licensing deal also includes Activision-Blizzard titles--if, of course, the merger is approved and goes through. Microsoft had agreed to offer all current and existing Activision PC games on cloud services, and purchases made on Steam and the Epic Games Store can be streamed. Purchases made on the Microsoft Store will carry over sometime later as well.

Here's what Xbox's Corporate VP Sarah Bond said about today's announcement: