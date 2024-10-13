Xbox gamers can soon stream purchased games via the cloud

Starting next month, Xbox gamers will be able to stream games from their purchased library of titles wirelessly over the cloud via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Starting next month in November, Xbox users will be able to stream select games from their purchased games library over the cloud, sources tell The Verge's Tom Warren.

Microsoft has big plans for cloud gaming. The company hopes to have 110 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers by 2030, and about 32 million of these users are expected to be playing on the cloud. That's a huge bet compared to the very slim numbers that currently use Xbox's cloud gaming service.

This could change dramatically, and soon. The landmark Epic v Google antitrust trial is now over, and Epic scored a huge win for itself and other gaming firms. Google must now allow third-party app stores and separate billing systems directly on Android's Google Play Store, a move that will jeopardize Google's $12.4 billion mobile economy. Microsoft plans to deploy its own digital storefront right into the Xbox app while simultaneously opening up game streaming to new levels.

Reports indicate that Xbox's long-awaited library streaming functionality will come starting next month. Microsoft intends to start testing this new feature, allowing users to stream games that they already own from their games library over xCloud, regardless if these titles are available on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming service or not.

This functionality may be limited to first-party games due to licensing issues, but no official details have been outlined or confirmed from Microsoft. Sources tell The Verge that Microsoft is readying its server banks to stream thousands of Xbox games.

Historically, Microsoft has made close relationship ties with NVIDIA's GeForce Now platform to stream its games.