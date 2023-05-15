All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Patriot is teasing its new Viper PCIe Gen5 SSD that can push speeds of 12.4 GB/s

Patriot is set to showcase a new high-speed PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 SSD and DDR5 memory at Computex, with the former boasting an impressive speed of 12.4GB/s.

Patriot is teasing its new Viper PCIe Gen5 SSD that can push speeds of 12.4 GB/s
Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Patriot Group is teasing an upcoming reveal for a new super-fast PCIe Gen5 SSD it plans to showcase at Computex, the Patriot Viper PV553. Based on the specs seen so far, it could end up being one of the fastest PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 SSDs on the market, with a sequential read speed of 12.4GB/s and a sequential write speed of 11.8GB/s.

Patriot Viper PV553 Gen5 SSD and Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory to be showcased at Computex 2023, image credit: Patriot Group.
Open Gallery 2

Patriot Viper PV553 Gen5 SSD and Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 memory to be showcased at Computex 2023, image credit: Patriot Group.

Computex 2023 kicks off in a few weeks and will see tech companies from across the globe get together to showcase new products, announce partnerships, and lift the lid on a few surprises. The Patriot Viper PV553 will be on hand at the California-based company's booth alongside new memory kits with Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5 extreme performance and mainstream performance memory.

Outside of the reported speed, there's not a lot of other information currently available for the new Patriot Viper PV553 SSDs. We don't have info on what controller or NAND technology will be used.

We do know that the Patriot Viper PV553 will feature active cooling, thanks to the single image provided by Patriot and the SSD's 'Active Thermal Dissipation' tag. The PCIe Gen5 x4 M.2 SSD is set to feature a black and chrome finish with a heatsink and what looks to be a single tiny fan. With the arrival of PCIe Gen5 drives and the massive increase in speeds being recorded, that comes with a cost to overall temperatures. Proper cooling is becoming necessary to maintain performance and avoid things like thermal throttling for the next generation of SSD technology.

Patriot is a manufacturer of high-performance memory, SSDs, flash storage, and other gaming peripherals, with the company founded back in 1985. A time when SSDs weren't a thing unless you had access to a time machine and could travel into the future, ala Back to the Future - which first hit theaters in 1985.

Buy at Amazon

Patriot Viper VP4300 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.99
$129.99$129.99$139.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2023 at 10:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:assets.website-files.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.