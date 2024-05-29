T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5-10000 memory will 'push the limits' at Computex 2024

DDR5-10000 is some serious memory speed, with TEAMGROUP set to showcase its new 10,000 MHz T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Memory Modules at Computex next week.

T-FORCE, the gaming brand of memory and storage experts TEAMGROUP, is set to showcase its latest T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Memory Module at Computex 2024. Don't let the Fuji White and Diamond Rose colors fool you; these modules feature "exclusive overclocking performance that unlocks frequencies up to 10,000 MHz."

T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5-10000 Memory Modules, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 Memory Modules feature 2mm aluminum alloy fin heat sinks for heat dissipation and a two-piece solid metal heat spreader. DDR5-10000 or 10,000 MHz would present quite the upgrade over the first generation of DDR5 kits and the absolute fastest DDR4 kits still out there. There's no word on latency and timings, but TEAMGROUP notes that these kits "will make their global debut" at Computex 2024 next week.

TEAMGROUP will have a range of products at the show, including the T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler, which are two more high-speed highlights for PC gamers.

T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD and T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

Powered by a multi-core energy-efficient controller, the T-FORCE GE PRO Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD can deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000 and 11,800 MB/s, respectively. Yeah, it's fast. TEAMGROUP will pair it up with the T-FORCE DARK AirFlow 5 SSD Cooler, an active SSD cooler with a small PWM fan and multiple layers of aluminum alloy fins.

T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory, image credit: TEAMGROUP.

These products are part of TEAMGROUP's 'Elevate Gaming' lineup at Computex, including the new T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory. The ECO in the naming here actually means something, as the heat spreaders are crafted from 80% recycled aluminum, with the lighting constructed from 100% PCR plastics. TEAMGROUP notes, "1,000 recycled aluminum heat spreaders reduces 252.45 kg of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of saving 67,000 paper towels, 47,000 plastic straws, 4,429 plastic bags, or 2,715 plastic bottles." Very cool!