MSI's Spatium M480 Pro SSD maxes out PCIe Gen4 speeds with 7.4 GB/s

A friendly reminder the PCIe Gen4 speeds can still hit impressive numbers, as seen in MSI's latest flagship SSD the new SPATIUM M480 PRO.

Published
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

With all of the talk lately around the rise of new high-speed PCIe Gen5 SSDs, here's MSI with a friendly reminder that PCIe Gen4 can still deliver the goods. The new flagship PCIe 4.0 SSD from MSI, the SPATIUM M480 PRO series, can provide incredible Gen4 performance of up to 7,400 MB/s sequential read and 7,000 MB/s sequential write.

MSI's new SPATIUM M480 PRO, image credit: MSI.
MSI's new SPATIUM M480 PRO, image credit: MSI.

Available in three storage capacities, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, the new SPATIUM M480 PRO series arrives with a stylish bronze-colored aluminum fin-stacked heatsink that MSI notes reduces SSD temperatures by around 20 degrees Celcius under load.

The only thing missing, it seems, is PlayStation 5 compatibility due to the larger heatsink size and shape, though, for that, there's still the impressive SPATIUM M480 PRO PLAY. We reviewed that heatsink-powered model last year, dubbing it "PS5 perfection."

The SPATIUM M480 PRO is available without a heatsink, with the same Gen4 performance of up to 7,400 MB/s sequential read and 7,000 MB/s sequential write. Though there, you'll probably need some motherboard cooling to keep the temperatures down. And hey, you could probably slap on a different heatsink and put it into a PlayStation 5 console too.

The new SPATIUM M480 PRO drives are based on Phison's PS5018-E18 controller, using 3D TLC NAND technology. In addition to the sequential read and write speeds, you've also got up to 1,000,000 random read and write 4KB IOPS. Compared to the more cut-down models in MSI's range, the key difference looks to be higher overall peak-power usage for the new SPATIUM M480 PRO.

They also come with a five-year warranty.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

