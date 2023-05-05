All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Destiny 2 season pass price increases after Sony acquires Bungie

Bungie has announced plans to increase the price of its standalone season passes by 20%, passes now priced at 1,200 silver ($12) instead of normal $10.

Destiny 2 season pass price increases after Sony acquires Bungie
Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Bungie has announced it will slightly increase the price of individual season passes starting with Destiny 2's new Season of the Deep (S21).

Destiny 2 season pass price increases after Sony acquires Bungie 2
Open Gallery 2

Destiny 2's season passes are getting a price bump from 1,000 silver ($10) to 1,200 silver ($12). The new price will go into effect with Season of the Deep's (S21) release on May 23. It's worth noting that this 20% increase happened shortly after Sony acquired Bungie, and that Sony reported a significant 40% operating profit drop due in part to hundreds of millions of dollars recognized as expenses from the Bungie acquisition.

Sites are reporting that gamers must buy two separate silver bundles in order to get the required 1,200 silver to buy the passes, however this may not be the case. Bungie currently offers a Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Silver Bundle that includes 1,700 silver for $15, which is a bonus of +200 extra silver compared to the a la carte silver bundle purchases. It's unclear if Bungie will continue offering these bundles for more seasons, including the Season of the Deep.

It was previously believed that gamers would have to buy two separate silver bundles in order to get the required 1,200 silver, including a 1,000 silver bundle for $10, and a 500 silver bundle for $5. This would leave 300 silver left over as opposed to the 500 silver left over from the Season of Defiance Silver Bundle.

IMPORTANT SEASON PASS INFO STARTING WITH SEASON 21

As our teams continue to invest in crafting compelling Seasonal experiences for the year of Lightfall, there's a heads-up we wanted to give regarding a small increase in the standalone Season Pass price, beginning with Season of the Deep. Here's what you can expect:

  • Season Pass: 1,000 Silver -> 1,200 Silver
  • Season Pass + 10 Ranks Bundle: 2,000 Silver -> 2,200 Silver

This will be the new pricing for Season Passes in Lightfall's year for those looking to maximize their rewards with each new Season, and we'll be evaluating new approaches to post-launch content in the year of The Final Shape.

Pricing will remain unchanged for the Lightfall standard edition (which includes access to the current live Season at the time of purchase) and Lightfall + Annual Pass edition (which includes access to Seasons 20-23).

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/5/2023 at 1:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bungie.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.