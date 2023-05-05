Destiny 2 season pass price increases after Sony acquires Bungie

Bungie has announced plans to increase the price of its standalone season passes by 20%, passes now priced at 1,200 silver ($12) instead of normal $10.

Bungie has announced it will slightly increase the price of individual season passes starting with Destiny 2's new Season of the Deep (S21).

Destiny 2's season passes are getting a price bump from 1,000 silver ($10) to 1,200 silver ($12). The new price will go into effect with Season of the Deep's (S21) release on May 23. It's worth noting that this 20% increase happened shortly after Sony acquired Bungie, and that Sony reported a significant 40% operating profit drop due in part to hundreds of millions of dollars recognized as expenses from the Bungie acquisition.

Sites are reporting that gamers must buy two separate silver bundles in order to get the required 1,200 silver to buy the passes, however this may not be the case. Bungie currently offers a Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Silver Bundle that includes 1,700 silver for $15, which is a bonus of +200 extra silver compared to the a la carte silver bundle purchases. It's unclear if Bungie will continue offering these bundles for more seasons, including the Season of the Deep.

It was previously believed that gamers would have to buy two separate silver bundles in order to get the required 1,200 silver, including a 1,000 silver bundle for $10, and a 500 silver bundle for $5. This would leave 300 silver left over as opposed to the 500 silver left over from the Season of Defiance Silver Bundle.