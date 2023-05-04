All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Microsoft-Activision merger approved in up to 9 regions so far

Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer says that Microsoft seeks to get the Activision merger approved in 14 jurisdictions, and has secured approvals in 9 so far.

Microsoft-Activision merger approved in up to 9 regions so far
Published
2 minutes & 29 seconds read time

Microsoft is currently working with 14 international competition regulators to seek approval of its proposed $68.7 billion merger with gaming powerhouse Activision Blizzard King.

Microsoft-Activision merger approved in up to 9 regions so far 322
Open Gallery 2

Just like in the console market, there's a distinct Big Three for mergers and acquisitions approvals: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the United Kingdom, and the European Commission (EC) in Europe. Microsoft is working with these three key regulators in an attempt to close its mega-merger deal with Activision, however both the FTC and CMA seek to block the combination.

That's not where the process ends, though. Microsoft plans to appeal the CMA's decision, and the FTC is currently holding an adjudicative proceeding in its administrative court to weigh the deal before a judge. That being said, the merger has already been approved in seven territories that we know of.

According to Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer, this number is actually higher--up to 9 jurisdictions have apparently approved the acquisition.

"I think there are 14 jurisdictions altogether that we're working on approval for. I think we have 9 approvals so far," Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games.

This is an interesting comment and it looks like we're missing decisions from two regulators.

So far, the Microsoft-Activision merger has been approved in these countries and worldwide regions that we know of. We're not sure what the other two missing jurisdictions are.

  1. Japan (JFTC) - Link
  2. Serbia (CPC) - Link
  3. Brazil (CADE) - Link
  4. Chile (FNE) - Link
  5. Saudi Arabia (GAC) - Link
  6. South Africa (SACC) - (Pending Approval) Link
  7. Ukraine (AMCU) - Link
Buy at Amazon

Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2023 at 12:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.