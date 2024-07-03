Report: Activision games to debut on Game Pass in August starting with Crash Bandicoot trilogy

Activision's debut first-party game will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass subscription next month with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy, new reports say.

Activision's principal first-party games will start to show up on Xbox Game Pass next month, sources have told leaker eXtas1s and Windows Central.

It's been nearly a year since gaming's largest-ever merger closed, and now Microsoft is starting to make good on its promises to bring Activision titles to Xbox Game Pass. The first game from ABK dropped back in March 2024 with Blizzard's Diablo IV, but so far there haven't been any Activision-developed and -published games on the service. New reports say that will change next month.

Sources have told credible leaker eXtas1s that the first Activision title will drop on Game Pass in August (technically this would be the first Activision game on Game Pass, with Diablo IV technically being a Blizzard game). It won't be a watershed moment with classic Call of Duty games--instead, Microsoft appears to be starting off small with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Windows Central's Jez Corden has also corroborated the report, with sources telling Corden similar details.

As far as other Activision games, it's suspected that titles like the Spyro Reignited trilogy and potentially even the Tony Hawk 1+2 remaster duo could arrive at some point...but details around these games remain scarce.

The biggest Activision game to drop on Xbox Game Pass will be Call of Duty Black Ops 6, which will launch day-and-date on the subscription service. This release is expected to surge Game Pass subscriber counts to new heights and help drive up Xbox's internal first-party digital subscription and microtransaction revenues.

