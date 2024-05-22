Microsoft rumored to be preparing $16 billion offer to buy Valve, acquire Steam... please, NO!

Valve, the company behind Steam and games like Half-Life, Team Fortress, Counter-Strike, and more, is rumored for a $16 billion Microsoft acquisition.

Microsoft seems pretty hungry after its Activision acquisition, with a fresh (and very hot, prepare your salt) rumor that the Windows and Xbox giant is preparing a $16 billion offer to buy Valve. Yes, that Valve, from Gabe Newell.

Dior is a gaming-focused content creator in the Counter-Strike gaming community, posting on X that Microsoft is reportedly preparing a $16 billion offer to buy Valve Corporation, which would include the absolutely gigantic Steam store... by far, the most popular PC gaming platform on the market, and stars in the eyes ($$$) of Microsoft.

I don't know why Valve would consider this when they're a private company and no one knows exactly how much Valve is worth, or how much money Valve makes each year. There are some estimates that see Valve pulling in over $10 billion per year in revenue, with Valve CEO Gabe "Lord GabeN" Newell reportedly has a net worth of over $4 billion.

If you consider how many games are on and sold through Steam on a yearly basis, and just some of the gigantic IP that Valve owns like Half-Like, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress, Dota, and more... you'd think that a $16 billion offer would be a drop in the ocean compared to the gigantic $68.7 billion merger between Activision and Microsoft. How has that gone lately?

I personally don't see how or why Valve would want to sell, when it is a money printer on its own, forever. It doesn't have a board of directors, it doesn't answer to shareholders... it answers to PC gamers. Microsoft could offer $100 billion to Valve, and yet I just can't see Gabe selling.