Leaked: All the Google Pixel 7a details you could ever need

The Google Pixel 7a has leaked into oblivion and it only got worse when one leaker shared even more details on their Twitter account.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Do you remember when a company like Google would announce something and it would take us completely by surprise because we hadn't seen anything about it leak on the internet. Those days are long gone it seems, and the Pixel 7a is the latest Google product to be leaked into oblivion before its big day on stage.

The Pixel 7a was already expected to debut during the Google I/O developer conference on May 10 and then go on sale on May 11. We've seen leaks upon leaks pointing to that. Now, we've also seen all of the marketing materials relating to the phone also leak, posted to Twitter by Roland Quandt.

There really isn't all that much left to the imagination after taking a look at a series of Quandt's tweets. We get to see a list of specifications as well as what's in the box and more.

Starting with those specs, everything's pretty much as we'd been told to expect already. That means that a main 64-megapixel camera will be joined by a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter around the back while another 13-megapixel camera will handle selfies. There will be support for Super Res Zoom that goes all the way to 8x as well as Real Tone for more accurate skin tones.

There will be wireless as well as fast wired charging, while a 6.1-inch FHD+ display will show buyers what's going on. That display will also support a refresh rate of up to 90Hz as well.

On the inside, buyers will get a Google Tensor G2 chip, one of the many upgrades over the Pixel 6a. Google is promising a battery that lasts all day thanks to the fast and efficient Tensor G2, but we'll need to see how that actually pans out. There's a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box for charging, but there's no power brick so you'll need to provide your own if you pick one of these things up.

If you do plan on picking a Pixel 7a up you won't have to wait too long. The phone is set to be announced during the Google I/O event on May 10 and then go on sale on May 11, meaning you're a week or so away from the phone being official.

That Google I/O event should also see the much-leaked Pixel Fold launch, while we should also get more details about the already-teased Pixel Tablet at the same time as well. Both of those devices aren't expect to ship until next month, however.

Google Pixel 6a

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

