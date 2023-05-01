The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is currently the most popular GPU according to Steam

Steam Hardware numbers for its users has been updated with April 2023 data, and most popular GPUs list reads like a NVIDIA GeForce timeline.

The latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for April 2023 are here, and as per the latest figures, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is currently the most popular GPU for Steam users. This card from NVIDIA dates back to 2019, released as a budget gaming option built on a 12 nm process featuring a modest 4GB of VRAM.

The most popular GPUs according to the latest Steam data from Valve.

According to the latest data, the second most popular GPU is the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, a GPU that launched with 6GB of VRAM. The top ten is basically a who's who of mainstream NVIDIA GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 3060 in desktop and laptop variants, the GeForce RTX 2060, and even the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti.

With all of the talk about VRAM capacity of late, it's interesting to note that pretty much all of the most popular GPUs, according to Valve's data, feature 8GB of VRAM or less - though, of course, these are mostly GPUs where you're running games at a lower resolution with lower visual settings.

The latest figures show that NVIDIA has just about complete and total market share of the PC gaming hardware space, with 76.14% of Steam users rocking NVIDIA GeForce hardware. The most popular AMD and Intel offerings are integrated graphics - ouch.

Though with the recent high prices we've been seeing for new GPU launches, the recent Radeon RX 6000 discounts we've been seeing look to have been a success in getting gamers to make the jump to Radeon. Even though the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are nowhere to be seen, the Radeon RX 6600, 6600 XT, 6800 XT, and 6900 XT have all made the cut - which is great to see.

Interestingly the most popular GPU for the current NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series is still the GeForce RTX 4090, so there is a definite market for enthusiast top-of-the-line hardware. The chart does feature the entire 40 Series line-up - barring April's GeForce RTX 4070 - even if sales are potentially down compared to the previous gen.

It's also worth noting that Steam Hardware and Software Survey results can be a little weird, reflected here with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 hitting the top spot. Last month the most popular GPU listed was the GeForce RTX 3060, whose March 2023 figure of 10.67% was likely an error. Unless, of course, millions of GeForce RTX 3060 owners decided to upgrade all at once.

The numbers also indicate significant drops in popularity for the GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, which indicates users upgrading to more powerful options or simply another error in counting.