Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra tipped for a free photography upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a new camera upgrade thanks to a free software update that could be with us within the next few weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already has the best camera setup of any Samsung phone - and possibly any mainstream Android phone - available to buy today. But it's about to get even better according to a new leak by a normally well-connected Twitter account.

That leak claims that Samsung is already working on a new version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's software and that it improved photography once installed. Specifically, we're told that photos taken at night are better than before, which sure does sound like a good thing to us.

The news comes via Twitter leaker Ice universe who says that they have seen what the WD3 Galaxy S23 Ultra software can do. And that's perhaps the best thing about phones having such great cameras - they continue to be improved upon as new software is released and owners of the phones get better cameras and better photos for free.

Samsung has already been able to improve the Galaxy S23 series of phones in terms of photo quality via previous software updates so it's promising that we can expect even better photos soon. How soon is anyone's guess, but it seems likely that the update will also include May 2023's security patch which means it's unlikely to be too long before it's available for download.

The leaker didn't go into details about what the changes actually are or if there are any other bits and pieces that we can expect to be improved once this software has been installed. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to find out for ourselves.