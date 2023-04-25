All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

AMD announces Ryzen Z1 Series processors designed for handheld PC game consoles

The new Ryzen Z1 Series designed for PC handheld game consoles tops PS4 Pro and Xbox One X in raw TFLOPS performance according to AMD specs.

AMD announces Ryzen Z1 Series processors designed for handheld PC game consoles
Published
1 minute & 23 seconds read time

AMD has formally announced new Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme processors designed for "handheld PC gaming consoles," like the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally, which will use the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. This is great news for the future of portable PCs as gaming consoles and will undoubtedly lead to several new devices in the coming years that will deliver incredible results.

AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme specs, image credit: AMD.
Open Gallery 3

AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme specs, image credit: AMD.

With AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics and "Zen 4" processing, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme features 8 cores and 16 threads with 12 AMD RDNA 3 Compute Units and 24 MB of cache. The baseline Ryzen Z1 features 6 cores and 12 threads with 4 AMD RDNA 3 Compute Units, and 22 MB of cache.

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme sounds particularly impressive, with AMD noting that it can deliver up to 8.6 TFLOPS of graphics performance - more than the AMD hardware found inside the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Designed for portable gaming handhelds that feature 1080p displays AMD has released the following in-game benchmark results for the Ryzen Z1 Series.

AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme benchmark results, image credit: AMD.
Open Gallery 3

AMD Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme benchmark results, image credit: AMD.

And, yeah, it's impressive stuff for an all-in-one low-power solution. These native 1080p results can further be boosted using AMD Radeon Super Resolution.

In addition to full Windows 11 support via AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition and all current Radeon-based visual technologies, the Ryzen Z1 series also supports USB4 for external storage and display devices and the latest LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory.

"At AMD, we're continually advancing the next generation of gaming experiences, from consoles to desktops to on-the-go handheld devices," said Jason Banta, corporate vice president and general manager, Client OEM at AMD. "Ryzen Z1 processors deliver gamers an elite gaming experience and extreme portability in exciting gaming form factors."

Although battery life will always be a concern regarding portable Windows, AMD notes that the Ryzen Z1 Series is equipped with "smart power management technology" to ensure that apps and gaming perform as expected.

Buy at Amazon

OnexPlayer 1S 8.4' Handheld Game Console Portable PC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.95
$1099.95$1099.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2023 at 11:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ir.amd.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.