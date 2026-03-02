TweakTown
News
Gaming

Rumors of AMD stopping Ryzen Z1 Extreme gaming handheld support squashed by Lenovo

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme is still alive, as Lenovo confirms that it's working with AMD to release new drivers and support the original Legion Go until 2029.

Rumors of AMD stopping Ryzen Z1 Extreme gaming handheld support squashed by Lenovo
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD faced rumors of ending Ryzen Z1 Extreme support for devices like Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally X due to lack of recent driver updates. However, Lenovo confirmed ongoing driver and BIOS support for the first-gen Legion Go through October 2029, ensuring long-term optimization and device longevity.

A week ago, several reports began to emerge, hinting at AMD potentially ending support of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor found in PC gaming handhelds like the original Lenovo Legion Go and ASUS ROG Ally X. The main source for this report was Lenovo's Korean community team, which said that there were no more plans to release new drivers for the original Legion Go handheld.

Rumors of AMD stopping Ryzen Z1 Extreme gaming handheld support squashed by Lenovo 1
2

Throw in the fact that these Ryzen Z1 Extreme handhelds hadn't received an official graphics driver update for months, and you can see why it looked like AMD was pulling back support for the chip even though it's only a couple of years old. As driver packages for very specific devices like the Legion Go come from vendors who work with AMD, and not the generic or standard AMD Software Adrenalin Edition updates that serve as a catch-all for all modern Radeon GPUs, it puts these handhelds in the position of potentially becoming obsolete, or not optimized to run the latest releases.

Well, there's some good news for Ryzen Z1 Extreme gamers and original Lenovo Legion Go owners, as the company has released a statement to PCWorld confirming that it will support its first-generation PC gaming handheld with driver updates through to 2029.

"Support for the Lenovo Legion Go (8.8", 1) has not been discontinued," the statement begins. "Lenovo is actively continuing to support the Legion Go (8.8", 1) with necessary driver and BIOS updates and will continue to do so through October 2029. Lenovo is working in concert with AMD on driver update cadence, and new updates will be released once they have passed Lenovo's rigorous review protocols."

Granted, as the Legion Go is a premium device that we'd love to see support continue through to 2030 and beyond, this is good news as a PC gaming handheld, like a console, should have support for several years, not two.

Photo of the Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming PC
Best Deals: Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming PC
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$588.88 USD
Buy
-
-$1458.45 CAD
Buy
-
-$588.88 USD
Buy
-
-$588.88 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/1/2026 at 10:38 pm CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:pcworld.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles