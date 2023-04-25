All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dead Island 2 is a huge success with 1 million copies sold in 3 days

Dead Island 2 is a huge success right out of the gate with 1 million sales in just 3 days' time, but a good portion of those sales may be old pre-orders.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Dead Island 2 has managed to sell 1 million copies in 3 days' time, making it one of the Embracer Group's most successful new games.

Dead Island 2 is a huge success with 1 million copies sold in 3 days 2
Open Gallery 2

Gamers have been waiting 10 years for Dead Island 2, and it looks like people are showing up en masse for the horrifyingly violent zombie slasher. Deep Silver recently announced that Dead Island 2 has sold over 1 million copies since release, but we have to wonder...how many of those were old pre-orders?

Even still, Dead Island 2 remains one of (if not the) best zombie games of all time. We'll have a review up on TweakTown shortly as I've been taking my time with the game, but I can honestly say that it's rip-roaringly fun and shockingly grotesque. In short, it's a horror movie fan's dream.

The news comes at a welcome time for publishing label Deep Silver and parent company Embracer Group, especially after the lower-than-expected performance of the more recent Saints Row reboot. The developers at Dambuster Studios (Homefront Revolution) have not only saved the Dead Island franchise from development hell, but pushed the bar for next-gen AAA experiences that deliver action-packed chaos in a time-friendly package.

Check below for some crazy stats that players have achieved in Dead Island 2 so far:

Dead Island 2 in numbers

  • More than 1 million copies of Dead Island 2 sold in first weekend
  • 11 million - total hours played
  • 28 million - total number of player deaths (over twice the population of Los Angeles)
  • 45 million - zombies sliced in half
  • 756 million - zombie limbs hacked off
  • 1.1 billion - total number of zombies slayed
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

