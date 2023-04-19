MSI Afterburner gets a long-awaited update, with version 4.6.5 available now

MSI Afterburner is back with a new official release, and it's a massive update that adds support for all new GeForce RTX 40 Series and AMD Radeon RX GPUs.

MSI Afterburner is one of the most popular tools for tweaking and overclocking GPU hardware and monitoring performance, power, temperatures, and overall stability. Earlier this year, we reported on the news that the future of the app was uncertain due to a tech ban on Russia, which is where MSI Afterburner developer Alexey Nicolaychuk, aka "Unwinder," is based.

MSI Afterburner's new Windows 11 theme.

At the time, MSI advised that it was looking to resolve the issue of being unable to pay Alexey for this work. With today's release of MSI Afterburner 4.6.5, the popular tuning app sees its first major official update in a long time. In addition to adding official support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series and AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards, it also adds power monitoring support for future AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Plus, hardware monitoring for Intel Arc GPUs.

It's great to see MSI Afterburner back with a stable and official update, alongside MSI and Alexey figuring out a way to continue development on the app. MSI Afterburner 4.6.5 brings a lot of changes, updates, new support, and improvements. There are even new Windows 11-themed skins.

It's a massive update, so be sure to read the full changelog below (via Guru3D).