MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 is available now, the first Stable release in a couple of years

MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Stable is the first major update for the popular GPU customization and overclocking tool since 2023, and it's available now.

TL;DR: MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Stable is the latest major update, offering enhanced GPU customization, expanded hardware support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series and AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series, improved voltage controls for extreme overclocking, and security updates. It requires Windows 7 or later due to updated Microsoft Visual C++ 2022 support.

If you've been a PC gamer for a while and have built a new gaming rig or two in your day, then MSI Afterburner probably needs no introduction. The popular tool for customizing GPU settings, fan curves, and performance monitoring remains the go-to option for many PC gamers in 2025. However, you might be surprised to learn that the tool hasn't received a 'Stable' or non-Beta release for a couple of years. That is, until now.

MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 Stable is the latest version of the tool, available for download and installation now via Guru3D (and coming soon to MSI.com). This new version arrives over two years after the last 'Final' or Stable release, 4.6.5 from 2023, bringing "wide-ranging improvements, expanded hardware support, and security updates."

Under the hood, this new version utilizes the Microsoft Visual C++ 2022 compiler, which means it no longer supports Windows XP. In terms of new stuff, MSI Afterburner 4.6.6 includes full support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Series, including GPUs with four fans, as well as AMD's new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9000 Series. As MSI no longer sells Radeon GPUs, this support is unofficial.

And as previously reported, this update includes expanded voltage controls for "extreme overclocking-oriented graphics card models with triple/quad channel voltage control." According to reports, this new extreme overclocking functionality is being added explicitly for upcoming MSI GPUs, like the 'Special Edition' LIGHTNING GPUs teased earlier this year.

