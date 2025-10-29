The guessing begins as MSI Afterburner is teased as supporting a 'new class of MSI hardware'

What might the mystery addition to the overclocking tool be? Various theories are floating around, from motherboards to something related to PSUs.

TL;DR: MSI Afterburner version 4.6.7 is in development, with the beta soon to be released, and the developer has teased that it will support a new class of MSI hardware which is nothing to do with graphics cards. The incoming beta also makes a bunch of tweaks to the V/F curve editor's interface.

MSI Afterburner has a fresh version in the works and apparently it'll support a new class of hardware.

The developer, Alexey Nicolaychuk, has let us know that version 4.6.7 of the GPU overclocking tool (which can do more besides) is now in development with the initial beta expected soon- and it'll come with the mentioned additional support.

VideoCardz noticed that Uniko's Hardware on X flagged up Nicolaychuk's Guru of 3D forum post, where the developer tells us: "New engineering sample just arrived and it is ... not GPU. With the next MSI Afterburner beta (a) new class of MSI hardware products will be natively supported in MSI Afterburner's hardware monitoring module. That's all I can share now. Stay tuned!"

So, what might it be? The guessing game has well and truly begun, with the most prominent theory that it's something to do with a new MSI motherboard, perhaps - or VideoCardz floats the idea that it could pertain to handhelds (MSI makes the Claw, of course - about the worst name for a portable device I could ever imagine, setting up jokes about the 'RSI Claw' rather too readily).

It might also be something to do with tying in more with the power supply in some way, but the guesses are fairly wild at this point - including overclocking the power supply (a tongue-in-cheek suggestion, of course).

What we do know is what the new beta version 4.6.7 delivers, and that includes a fair bit of tweaking of the V/F curve editor's interface, such as being able to zoom the window with the mouse wheel from 100% to 500%.