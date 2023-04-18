Leaker claims watchOS 10 will finally make app management better

The Apple Watch is getting some new software later this year and it's said it'll finally add app folders to the mix when watchOS 10 arrives in September.

Apple is expected to announce its next Apple Watch operating system in June and a new leak suggests that we can expect it to come with a big new feature in tow.

The leak, which comes from the same person who correctly shared details of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in 2022, claims that Apple's watchOS 10 will add support for folders for the first time. The change might not seem like a big one at first blush, but it will make it much, much easier to manage and find apps on what is expected to be a redesigned Home Screen.

The leaker says that they will share more details in the future, but right now we're being told to expect a Home Screen that will be easier to use while also making it easier to move apps around. It's also claimed that the update will be much more like iOS, although it isn't immediately clear what that means.

While he didn't share details, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had previously suggested that watchOS 10 will be the biggest change to the Apple Watch software since the wearable first went on sale back in 2015. With that in mind, it could suggest that something like folders could happen, but we'll need to wait and see to be sure.

Apple is set to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17 and other software updates during the WWDC23 opening keynote that will take place on 5 June 2023. That's the same event that is also expected to play host to the unveiling of the Reality Pro headset. The AR/VR headset is set to be a big deal for Apple, but it's going to be a costly one for customers. It's thought that the Reality Pro headset will cost at least $3,000 although it isn't expected to be released to the public in June. It isn't yet clear exactly when Apple will make the headset available to buy, but it will surely want to give developers time to build apps for it before releasing it.

2023 is already shaping up to be a huge year for Apple. WWDC23 is expected to also see the arrival of the 15-inch MacBook Air, while we will also see Apple announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September. It's also likely that Apple will announce a new Apple Watch, while the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra may also see a revised model announced at the same time.