Workstation RDNA 3-based GPU AMD Radeon Pro W7900 has been spotted

The AMD Radeon Pro W7900 has appeared in Puget Bench results, marking the first debut for the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 workstation GPU.

1 minute & 14 seconds read time

The AMD Radeon Pro W7900 Graphics Card has been spotted in Puget Bench, a benchmark tool for showcasing accurate After Effects performance. It points to an imminent or "coming soon" release for the first RDNA 3-powered workstation GPU from AMD that will compete with something like the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada graphics card from NVIDIA.

Workstation RDNA 3-based GPU AMD Radeon Pro W7900 has been spotted 02
The graphics score of 135.3 for the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 puts it roughly 10% slower than the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada workstation GPU, but like the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (which it's safe to assume this new GPU is based on), the assumption is that it will launch with a lower price.

The AMD Radeon Pro W7900 will be the successor to the AMD Radeon Pro W6000, targeting high-end workstation rigs. Although the Puget Bench listing confirms the existence of a next-generation workstation GPU from AMD, specifications and other details remain unknown.

Like the previous workstation releases, the odds are that the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 will feature more VRAM, which means it will likely feature more memory than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX's 24GB. Will it be 48GB? Most likely, this would put its VRAM capacity on par with the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada workstation GPU.

The big question is whether or not the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 will feature a fully unlocked Navi 31 GPU with 96 CUs and 6144 cores. The numbers indicate this possibility, but it's hard to tell with a single benchmark result. Not to mention that results can change when mature release-ready drivers become available.

Still, like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the Radeon Pro W7900 will sit behind NVIDIA regarding raw performance, giving AMD the same opportunity to come in cheaper.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, benchmarks.pugetsystems.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

