GeForce NOW games for April 2023 announced, Dead Island 2 and more are coming

GeForce NOW is riding high thanks to the recent partnership between NVIDIA and Microsoft, and there's plenty of game support coming in April 2023.

Published
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

NVIDIA has announced what's being added to the could-streaming GeForce NOW in April 2023, and it's stacked with great-looking indie titles and a few high-profile releases.

NVIDIA also took the time to remind everyone that it has partnered with Microsoft to bring titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Mojang, and Activision (pending the closure of the acquisition) and is currently in the process of onboarding Microsoft titles into the GeForce Now ecosystem.

But, until those titles arrive, plenty of goodness is coming - with 11 titles added this week and plenty more coming in April, including the highly anticipated Dead Island 2 and the entire run of The Dark Pictures Anthology interactive horror games from Bandai Namco.

The 11 titles joining the cloud service this week are:

  • 9 Years of Shadows (New release on Steam)
  • Terra Nil (New release on Steam, March 28)
  • Gripper (New release on Steam, March 29)
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds (New release on Steam, March 29)
  • DREDGE (New release on Steam, March 30)
  • Ravenbound (New release on Steam, March 30)
  • The Great War: Western Front (New release on Steam, March 30)
  • Troublemaker (New release on Steam, March 31)
  • Have a Nice Death (Steam)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Steam)
  • Tunche (Free on Epic Games Store)

With April 2023 bringing:

  • Meet Your Maker (New release on Steam, April 4)
  • Road 96: Mile 0 (New release on Steam, April 4)
  • TerraScape (New release on Steam, April 5)
  • Curse of the Sea Rats (New release on Steam, April 6)
  • Ravenswatch (New release on Steam, April 6)
  • Supplice (New release on Steam, April 6)
  • DE-EXIT - Eternal Matters (New release on Steam, April 14)
  • Survival: Fountain of Youth (New release on Steam, April 19)
  • Tin Hearts (New release on Steam, April 20)
  • Dead Island 2 (New Release on Epic Games Store, April 21)
  • Afterimage (New release on Steam, April 25)
  • Roots of Pacha (New release on Steam, April 25)
  • Bramble: The Mountain King (New release on Steam, April 27)
  • 11-11 Memories Retold (Steam)
  • canVERSE (Steam)
  • Teardown (Steam)
  • Get Even (Steam)
  • Little Nightmares (Steam)
  • Little Nightmares II (Steam)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Steam)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Steam)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Steam)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (Steam)
With GeForce NOW being a unique cloud gaming platform that allows you to play compatible games within your libraries on power GeForce RTX hardware, NVIDIA notes that it has updated another data center to include GeForce RTX 4080 hardware. For Ultimate members, the addition of Newark, N.J., is the 12th region bringing GeForce RTX 40 Series performance to gamers.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nvidia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

