All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Google throws all its weight behind Bard, gunning for ChatGPT in a big way

Google clearly doesn't want to fall behind in the AI arms race, and seems to be seriously upping efforts with Bard in the face of Microsoft's Bing chatbot.

Google throws all its weight behind Bard, gunning for ChatGPT in a big way
Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Google is shifting things about to cater more for its Bard AI rather than Google Assistant, according to a new report.

Google's pretty clear that Bard remains 'experimental' thus far (Image Credit: Google)
Open Gallery 2

Google's pretty clear that Bard remains 'experimental' thus far (Image Credit: Google)

CNBC tells us that an internal Google reshuffle is detailed in a memo entitled 'Changes to Assistant and Bard teams' that details changes to 'heavily' prioritize the development of Bard at the expense of Assistant.

Direct personnel changes include the departure of Jianchang Mao, who was vice president of engineering at Google Assistant. Mao will be replaced by Peeyush Ranjan, who was vice president in Google's commerce organization, the CNBC report claims.

Furthermore, another vice president of engineering at Google Assistant, Amar Subramanya, will head up engineering for the Bard team. Trevor Strohman, who previously held the latter position, has become an 'area tech lead' for Bard, we're told.

The nuts and bolts of the details aside, it's telling that Google is seemingly willing to put more eggs in the Bard basket, favoring it heavily over Assistant. This just shows how seriously Google takes the AI arms race which has been in full swing since ChatGPT emerged on the scene.

ChatGPT is a direct threat to Google since Microsoft played its AI hand and ran with ChatGPT to power its new Bing chatbot. That chatbot has successfully bolstered traffic to the Bing search site, and Google is obviously going to be worried about that.

So concerned, in fact, that Google appeared to rush its AI rival, Bard, to launch when it wasn't ready, with some unfortunate consequences. Given this, to see Google doubling down on trying to hone Bard and repair any damage to its reputation is not surprising.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to forge ahead adding features to its Bing AI including, of late, support for drawing artwork, and the ability to turn a simple sketched design of a website into an actual full site.

With the next-gen ChatGPT expected to be something special - offering an experience 'indistinguishable' from chatting to a human - and set to arrive later this year, Google has every right to be losing some sleep here.

Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$144.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/30/2023 at 11:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, neowin.net, blog.google

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.