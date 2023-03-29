All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk, and more, sign open letter to pause AI development

A new open letter is calling for a pause on AI development and training for at least six months to avoid 'potentially catastrophic effects on society.'

Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk, and more, sign open letter to pause AI development
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque are among the signees on a new open letter list. One calling for "AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."

Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk, and more, sign open letter to pause AI development 02
Open Gallery 2

The open letter titled "Pause Giant AI Experiments," published by Future of Life Institute has more than 1,300 people from the tech industry and academia on board.

The last few months have seen an explosion in AI models, driven by the success of large-scale projects like ChatGPT. And the recent debut of GPT-4 has seen the previously text-only AI advance into audio, video, and images.

And it's been hard to keep up with all of the plugins and developments, as AI models have been spotted sending emails, writing code, and even doing real-world tasks like booking appointments and flights.

Something as seemingly simple as AI-generated images is now indistinguishable from the real thing, which is an obvious concern. The open letter notes that AI labs worldwide are currently in "an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds."

"AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs," the open letter states. "Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete, and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization? Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders."

The tone is alarming, specifying the pause in AI development should be public and verifiable. And if it's not "enacted quickly," governments should step in. With so many of these tools and models being made public the moment they are released, it is clear that things are progressing at a speed that no one can comprehend.

NEWS SOURCE:futureoflife.org

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

